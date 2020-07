Madonna and Child Mary Statue (Source: AsociaciĆ³n para a defensa do Patrimonio Cultural Galego on Facebook via Aleteia | Fair Use)

Fisherman Stumbles Upon 14th Century Madonna Statue, Lovely Holy Trinity Church In Augusta And More!

Madrid Fisherman Stumbles Upon 14th-Century Statue of Madonna & Child – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia +1

I Just Love the Church of the Most Holy Trinity in Augusta – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament – EWTN Poland

The Better Part: Off the Shelf with Fr. John Bartunek – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

The Secret to Happiness: Living for Others – Fr. Robert J. Spitzer, S.J., Ph.D., at Magis Center

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Neo-Gothic Revival in Florida – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Bless Your Child with This Prayer Written by a Dad-Saint – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Spiritual Lessons of Table Reading – Sister Carino Hodder, O.P., at Mere Orthodoxy

St. Augustine of Canterbury: Apostle to the English – Matthew B. Rose at Catholic Exchange

The Inspiration of Scripture & “People of Faith” – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

What the Tongues of Fire Teach Us about the Church – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange

Curiosity of the Day: Last Names – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

Sacrifice & Mercy: The Spiritual Mission Of St. Faustina – Anthony Lilles at Catholic Exchange

Update: Doctors Say Communion on Tongue Or Communion on Hand is Safer – Fr. Z’s Blog

Two Good Catholic Books for Children – Francis Phillips at Catholic Herald