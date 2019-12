The National Shrine (Source: ChurchPOP)

First-Ever Mass Of The Americas Is Beautifully Breathtaking, Let Advent Be Advent, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

First-Ever Mass Of The Americas In Extraordinary Form Is Beautifully Breathtaking – ChurchPOP +1

Bishop Hying Of The Diocese Of Madison: “Let Advent Be Advent” – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

A Five Day Silent Retreat: Drawing Closer To God – Kendra Von Esh at Catholic Stand

Escape To A Nearby Tabernacle – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

The Sign Of The Times: Preparing For The Lord – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

On the Precious Gift Of Humility – Sam Guzman at The Catholic Gentleman

Our Lady Of Fatima & Eucharistic Devotion – Joseph Pronechen at Catholic Exchange

Spiritual Adoption Re-Explained – Faith Kowitz at Clarifying Catholicism

To Contemplate & Share The Fruits Of Contemplation: Mini-Course On Prayer – David Torkington at Catholic Spiritual Direction

How to Incorporate the Traditional Roman Martyrology into Daily Prayer – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

The Theology Of Giving - Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Shameless Popery

The Love Of Gratitude Brings Many Blessings – Fr. Frederick Faber at Catholic Exchange

6 Science-Backed Benefits Of Gratitude – Justin Coulson, Ph.D., at The Catholic Weekly

How Can Sacred Art Help Us to Pray? – John-Mark L. Miravalle at Catholic Exchange

Why It’s Good To Acknowledge Our Unworthiness This Advent – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.