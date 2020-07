(Source: UnSplash)

Finding The Masculine Genius, Major Obstacles To Unity With Orthodox Are Resolved, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Finding the Masculine Genius with Anthony Esolen – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., at Off the Cuff +1

Major Obstacles to Unity with Orthodox are Resolved, What’s Left? – Aleteia +1

Prayer Warrior Guide: How to Create Your War Room Prayer Strategy – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Time for Communion – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Vatican II: The Wisdom of Some Pastoral Initiatives & Results of Efforts to Implement Them – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

The Role of Original Sin in the Homosexuality Debate – J.P. Nunez at Catholic365

3 Reasons Why No One Is Donating to Your Apostolate – Brice Sokolowski at Catholic Fundraiser

When You Align with Dark Powers – Dave Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

The Cotton-Linen Blazer: Summer’s Easy Go-To (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

“The Decadent Society” & the Summer of Our Discontent – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Benedict XVI, Vatican II, & the “Hermeneutic of Reform” – Mark Brumley at The Catholic World Report

First Blessings by New Priests, Indulgenced? No! Interesting Latin Texts & Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z's Blog

Joe Biden, James Martin, & The Human Rights Campaign – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

How Alexander Hamilton Defended the Rights of Catholics in a Young America – Jason K. Duncan, Ph.D., at America Magazine

Victorian Anti-Catholicism Produced Some Fine Fish Recipes – Bonnie Lander Johnson at Catholic Herald