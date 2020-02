The Holy Face of Jesus on the Eucharistic Host in India (Source: Catholic TV Live, YouTube, & ChurchPOP)

Face Of Jesus Allegedly Appears On Eucharist In India, A Powerful Pre-Lent Tradition, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Holy Face of Jesus Allegedly Appears on Eucharistic Host in India – ChurchPOP +1

Powerful Pre-Lent Tradition – Septuagesima Sunday – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Restore the Patriarchy & the Father’s Blessings – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

Where To Find Donors? . . . Try Here – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Pondering Diligence: A Lenten Preparation – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell, O. Carm., at Catholic Stand

How Jim Caviezel’s Life Was Forever Changed by Father Peyton & the Rosary – Philip Kosloski at Voyage Comics

Critiquing James Martin, SJ All Year Long – One Mad Mom

How to Dress Your Shape: Become a Peach of a Pear (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

The Dignity & Sacred Role of the Priesthood – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

The Epidemic of Odium Patrum – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Does God Hear Your Prayers If You’re in a State of Mortal Sin? – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Ask Father: Suspension of Communion on the Tongue because of Coronavirus – Fr. Z’s Blog

Africa’s Young Christians Face Danger From Islamic Extremism – Nina Shea at Religion Unplugged

What ‘Dignity’ Really Means – Francis Phillips at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.