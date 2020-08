St. Anthony Beaten By Devils (Source: Public Domain via ChurchPOP)

Exorcist Unmasks Satans Open Spiritual Warfare In America, Best Catholic Bible Studies, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

“Pray, Pray, Pray”: Exorcist Unmasks Satan’s Open Spiritual Warfare in America – ChurchPOP +1

4 of the Best Catholic Bible Studies to Do at Home This Summer – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia +1

Encourage & Strengthen One Another – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

A Shocking Vatican Perspective on the Pandemic – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Amazing Grace – Scott Davis at Catholic Stand

Why Do Young People Leave the Faith? – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

A Day of Mourning for the Hagia Sophia – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

New Pallium for New Archbishop of Atlanta? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

A Doubt About A Doubt – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

French Abbey of Notre-Dame d’Annonciation Flourishes with “Latin Mass” Nuns – J.P. Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

In Devon, Vandals Attack a Saint Whose Popularity is Growing – Nick Hallett at Catholic Herald