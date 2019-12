Exchanging Bad Habits For Good Habits, A Hidden Life: The Story Of A Marriage, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Exchanging Bad Habits For Good Habits – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand +1

A Hidden Life: The Story Of A Marriage – Nathaniel Peters, Ph.D., at First Things +1

Shalom & the Sharp Ironies Of Christmas – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

The History & Evolution Of The Nativity Creche – Christine Warner at Napa Institute

Real Joy – Noel Ethan Tan at Ignitum Today

Our Lady Of Walsingham & The Spirit Of Christmas – Fr. Benedict Kiely at Faith & Culture

Texas Bishop Rebukes Netflix’s Gay Depiction Of Jesus: “Blasphemers Don’t Deserve A Penny” – ChurchPOP

Ask Father: Frustrated By A Lack Of Reverence, Liturgical Discipline, Am I In The Right Church? – Fr. Z's Blog

King John III Sobieski: Catholic Statesman, Savior Of Europe, Victim Of Political Correctness – Filip Mazurczak at The Catholic World Report

The Single Factor That Endangers Our Society’s Future – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Latin Howlers . . . Comments – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

A Buttigieg Hallmark Christmas – Robert R. Reilly at The Catholic World Report

An Open Letter To President Trump – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

The Change To The ‘Pontifical Secret’ Does Less Than It Appears To Do – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

