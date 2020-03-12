Euthanasia Circles Back To Mothers, Beautiful Duncan Stroiks Chapel At Hillsdale College, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Euthanasia Circles Back to Mothers - Julie Machado at Catholic Stand +1

Duncan Stroik's Chapel at Hillsdale College - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

The Jewish Roots of the Papacy – Briana Huddleston at Catholic Stand

St. Thomas Becket’s Bloodied Tunic To Return To Canterbury – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Fatima: An Experience of a Lifetime - Aaron D'Souza at Clarifying Catholicism

A Simple Lent: 5 Ways to Focus on What’s Important - Sam Guzman at The Catholic Gentleman

Why St. Pope John XXIII Prayer for Society Matters – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

Priest Diagnosed with Brain Tumor Offers His Sufferings for Abuse Victims – Bree A. Dail at The Catholic World Report

15 Saints for Adoption – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia

Liberation Theology - Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment

The Policy of Legerdemain - David Warren at The Catholic Thing

True Love – David Warren at Essays in Idleness

The Next Synod (“Walking Together”) Will be about the Synod, No, Really! - Fr. Z's Blog

Jean Vanier’s Sins Are His Own - Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.