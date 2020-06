Eucharistic Procession Through Riot Scarred Madison, Wisconsin (Source: Joseph M. Hanneman via The CWR)

Eucharistic Procession Through Gutted Madison, The Stunning Beauty Of Christian Marriage, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eucharistic Procession in Madison, Wisconsin, Traverses Sites of Looting, Unrest – Joseph M. Hanneman at The Catholic World Report +1

The Stunning Beauty of Christian Marriage, in One Biblical Infographic – ChurchPOP +1

What to Say & How to Say It – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Fr. Derek Cross on St. John Henry Newman & the Anglican Patrimony – Christopher Mahon at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

The Virtues: The Remedy for Our Times – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

What is an Annulment & How Does it Differ From Divorce? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Eucharistic Hunger – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Which Model of Atonement Is Most Viable Today, & Why? – Bartlomiej Staniszewski at Clarifying Catholicism

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

And Then They Came for J.K. Rowling – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

The Communist Agenda to Defund the Police – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

New Traditionalists – Mark Tooley & Colin Dueck at Providence Magazine

New Insights on the Rise of the ‘Nones’ – Justina Miller at Magis Center

Religious-Freedom Arguments Aren’t Enough – Alexandra DeSanctis at National Review

Curiosity of the Day: Why Is the Statue of Liberty Green? – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

Vatican Affairs, Pell’s Payback At the Secretariat of State – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

Two Styles of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass Compared – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Not All Officials Are Saints, That Doesn’t Mean the Vatican Can’t Function – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald