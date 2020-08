Dr. Mazza’s Daring Hypothesis Fails Miserably, The Real Opium Of The People, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Dr. Mazza’s “Daring Hypothesis” Fails Miserably – Steven O’Reilly at Roma Locuta Est +1

The Real Opium of the People – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand +1

New Website That Finds & Tracks Daily Attacks On Catholics & Churches – SaintSeven.Live

C.S. Lewis & the Modern Cancel Culture Landscape – John Tuttle at Ignitum Today

Priests Reject for Confession Anyone Not Verified by Documented Giving in Last Year – Fr. Z's Blog

The Light Is Tradition: A Review of Peter Kwasniewski’s New Book – Rob Marco at Catholic Stand

Who Will Be the Next Pope? – Chilton Williamson, Jr., at Crisis Magazine

Mary’s Lent? Find Out About The Dormition Fast – Will Wright at Catholic Link

A Blessing on the Bayou: River Procession Honors Cajun Country’s Catholic Roots – Jennifer Barton at Our Sunday Visitor

Historian Debunks Faulty Analogy between Hagia Sophia & Cathedral of Cordoba – Fr. Seán Connolly at The Catholic World Report

Spiritual Sloth is a Deadly Sin – Bill Dunn at Catholic365