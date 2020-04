The Divine Mercy Image (Source: St. Isidore Labrador Church CORC on YouTube via ChurchPOP)

Divine Mercy Miracle Caught On Video, A Christian Rebuttal To Darwinian Evolution, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Divine Mercy Miracle? Light Beams From Divine Mercy Image During Live-Stream – ChurchPOP +1

A Christian Rebuttal to Darwinian Evolution – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand +1

Take Virtual Tour the 4 Most Beautiful Churches in World – Christin Parcerisa at Aleteia

A Catholic Interpretation of the Movie Pan’s Labyrinth – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

Family’s Pocket Shrine Helps Keep Them Faithful While Churches Closed – Maryann G. Eidemiller at Our Sunday Visitor

The Strife Is O’Er – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Tomie dePaola’s Catholic Art & Heart – Sean Fitzpatrick at The Catholic World Report

A Catholic’s Rights before a Totalitarian State – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

How Does the Bronze Serpent Foreshadow the Cross? – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange

ARCIC & Corona Virus & St. John Henry Newman – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment

How UK Churches Could Start to Ease the Lock-Down – David Paton at Catholic Herald

Teaching on Covid Time – Matthew Walz, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Wherein Fr. Z Responds to a Lie – Fr. Z’s Blog

Pandemic Faux Pas – One Mad Mom

The Bitter Fruit of the Secret Vatican-Beijing Accord – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

Hulu & the Press Give Schlafly Top Billing; Her Catholic Faith? Say What? – Julia Duin at Get Religion

Hawaii Catholic Charities Helps the Residents on the Island of Kauai With Housing & Supplies – The Garden Isle