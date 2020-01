St. Ignatius of Antioch being eaten by lions.

Did St. Ignatius Believe In Transubstantiation, Video Of Boy Singing To Downs Baby Brother And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Did St. Ignatius of Antioch Really Believe in Transubstantiation in the 1st Century? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Video of Boy Singing to Baby Brother with Down Syndrome Goes Viral – Sarah Robsdottir at Aleteia +1

How to Listen to God: The Oxford Group’s Two-Way Prayer – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Are Bushfires God’s Punishment? – Fr. John Flader at The Catholic Weekly

Resolutions for the Real New Year – Mark C. McCann at Catholic Stand

It’s Time To Ban Pornography – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

The Great Progressive Propaganda Machine, Totalitarian Agendas, Incrementalism. . . – Fr. Z's Blog

A Prophet for Our Time: Robert Cardinal Sarah – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

The Late Hour: On Cardinal Sarah’s Call to Light & Truth in a Time of Darkness – Timothy D. Lusch at The Catholic World Report

See Michelle Williams, See Pain – Kathryn Jean Lopez at The Stream

Sex, Celibacy, & the Latest Curiosity from Rome – Francis X. Maier at First Things

96% of Biologists Confirm: Human Life Begins at Fertilization – Life News

Things are Getting (Even) Worse for Catholics in Communist China – Samuel Gregg, D.Phil., at Acton Institute

Why Is The Vatican Keeping Bishop Scharfenberger In The Dark? – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

