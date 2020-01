Death, Kobe Bryant, And You; Notre Dame Cathedral Fire Probe May Reveal Medieval Secrets; And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Death, Kobe Bryant, & You – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

The Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris Fire Investigation May Reveal Secrets from Its Medieval History – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia +1

All You Need is Love: The Gospel of The Beatles – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

What Priestly Celibacy Means – Fr. Gerald R. Murray at The Catholic Thing

Consecration to Mary Healed an Addiction to Marijuana – Kendra Von Esh at Catholic Stand

New Education Center in Hawaii Honors the Saints of Molokai – Jim Graves at Our Sunday Visitor

How The Family Is An “Apostolate” In The Church – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Communist China’s War on Religion Backfires in Wuhan as Coronavirus Overwhelms the Communist Government – Michael Sainsbury at Union of Catholic Asian News

The Cautionary Tale of the Capricious Michael Coren – Patrick Coffin at The Catholic World Report

Pray, Talk, Do – Peter C. Kleponis, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Abortion & Preaching to the Choir – Fr. Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture

White House Takes Action Against California for Forcing Churches to Fund Abortions – Steven Ertelt at Life News

An Argument For Educational Pluralism – Charles L. Glenn at First Things

Have “Papal Books” Run Their Course? – Fr. Raymond J. de Souza at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.