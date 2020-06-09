Considering A New Marian Dogma, Preparing For Spiritual Warfare, Defending Distributism, And More!
Considering A New Marian Dogma – Alicia Connolly-Lohr at Catholic Stand +1
Put on the Whole Armor of God: Preparing for Spiritual Warfare, Prayer War Room – Steve Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome +1
Unexpected Answers & Unwitting Prayers – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand
Bible 101: A Brief Introduction to the Pentateuch – Sister Anna Marie McGuan, R.S.M., at Simply Catholic
Stop Praying Like You Mean It – Matthew Tan, Ph.D., at Ignitum Today
Homeschoolers are About to Dump Harvard – One Mad Mom
Bad Scholarship on the Easter Vigil – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
In Defense of Distributism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
St. Peter Claver: A Saint Just for Me – Menny Thought’s at Convert’s Quest
Could a Saint be Anti-Semitic? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor
Beloved Pastry Invented by Catholic Nun in 17th Century: The Neapolitan – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia
Song of the Day: Lord, Who at Cana’s Wedding Feast – Anthony M. Esolen at Jasper via Magdalen College
Galileo, the Catholic Church, & the Impact on Science – John Clark at Magis Center
Violation of Anonymity of Penitents Seeking Confession – Fr. Z’s Blog
More New Normal: Robust Congregational Singing – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
The Fate of the First Amendment Will Be Decided By These Nine Cases – Patrick J. Reilly at Crisis Magazine
Duncan Ho: We’re Afraid of the Appointment of New Bishop of Hong Kong – Aurelio Porfirio at Altare Dei