Considering A New Marian Dogma – Alicia Connolly-Lohr at Catholic Stand +1

Put on the Whole Armor of God: Preparing for Spiritual Warfare, Prayer War Room – Steve Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome +1

Unexpected Answers & Unwitting Prayers – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Bible 101: A Brief Introduction to the Pentateuch – Sister Anna Marie McGuan, R.S.M., at Simply Catholic

Stop Praying Like You Mean It – Matthew Tan, Ph.D., at Ignitum Today

Homeschoolers are About to Dump Harvard – One Mad Mom

Bad Scholarship on the Easter Vigil – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

In Defense of Distributism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

St. Peter Claver: A Saint Just for Me – Menny Thought’s at Convert’s Quest

Could a Saint be Anti-Semitic? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Beloved Pastry Invented by Catholic Nun in 17th Century: The Neapolitan – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

Song of the Day: Lord, Who at Cana’s Wedding Feast – Anthony M. Esolen at Jasper via Magdalen College

Galileo, the Catholic Church, & the Impact on Science – John Clark at Magis Center

Violation of Anonymity of Penitents Seeking Confession – Fr. Z’s Blog

More New Normal: Robust Congregational Singing – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

The Fate of the First Amendment Will Be Decided By These Nine Cases – Patrick J. Reilly at Crisis Magazine

Duncan Ho: We’re Afraid of the Appointment of New Bishop of Hong Kong – Aurelio Porfirio at Altare Dei