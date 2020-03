Cohabitation In Its Various Forms, How To Identify And Crush Your Predominant Fault, And More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Cohabitation in the Various Forms of Its Practice - Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand +1

How To Identify & Crush Your Predominant Fault – Matthew Leonard +1

Intercessory Prayer is Powerful – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

Sign of Peace Suspended . . . Forever – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

The Purpose of Penance – Fr. Goyo Hidalgo at Ignitum Today

A Virus Goes Viral: Caution vs. Fear; Italy Shows How Panic Overcomes – Joan Lewis at Joan's Rome

This Saint Survived Being Shot to Death by Arrows – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame to Induct Mother Angelica, Joining Helen Keller, Rosa Parks – ChurchPOP

An Open Letter to the Honi Soit Editors & Their Anti-Catholic Posts - Peter Rosengren at The Catholic Weekly

A Teaching On Desire From St. Augustine – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Koin: Bringing Catholic Community to Your Phone – Kelsey Nowack at Clarifying Catholicism

What Does the Church Teach on Cloning & DNA Manipulation? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

The Penitential Psalms in the Liturgy of Lent - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Mary McAleese, On a Threat to Leave the Catholic Church - Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.