The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Ukrainian “Church Spring”: More & More Young Men Want To Join The Priesthood – Dolors Massot at Aleteia +1

Catechesis Of The Good Shepherd Method For Teaching The Sacred Liturgy – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal+1

The Minimalist Movement & Christian Detachment – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

The English Patrimony Is For All Catholics – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

The 7 Deadly Sins That Can Send You To Hell – ChurchPOP

Buffalo Closure? – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

CBS News Treats Eugenic Dating As Advancement – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

If Jesus Knows Everything, Why Is Prayer So Important? – Lavinia Spirito at uCatholic

Canada Has Opened Pandora’s Box On ‘Euthanasia On Demand’ – David Cooke at Our Sunday Visitor

Faith, Science, & Evolution: A Conversation With Dr. Kenneth Miller – F. Mazurczak at The Catholic World Report

The Council Of Clermont: Beginning Of The Crusades – Steve Weidenkopf at Catholic Answers Magazine

Pius XII, Francis, & The Media – William Kilpatrick, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

America As A Catholic Country – James Matthew Wilson at First Things

What Is The Proper Catholic Attitude Toward The Environment? – Dale Ahlquist at Faith & Culture

