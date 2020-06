High Wire Balancing Act (Source: Fr. Dwight Longenecker)

Church Of Nice Or Church Of Nasty, What Happens When A Protestant Meets Mary, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Church of Nice or Church of Nasty? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1

What Happens When a Protestant Meets Mary? – Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand +1

Posture for the Sanctus in the Ordinariate Use Mass – Steven Rabanal at The Acolyte’s Box

America’s Need for Salt & Light – Paul Escott at Catholic Stand

How Did the Unicorn Come to be Associated with Christ & Purity – Terrence Ehrman, C.S.C., Ph.D., at The Institute of Sacred Architecture

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

St. Philip Neri & the Sick – Rick Yoder at The Amish Catholic

Domesticity Is Not Slavery – Jane Clark Scharl at Crisis Magazine

Was the Royal Commission Hand in Glove with the “Get Pell” Campaign? – Michael McAuley at Mercatornet

RIP, Peter V. Sampo, Ph.D., Founder of Magdalen College – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

Apostolate of St. Paul in Malta is a Tour de Force of Liturgical Arts – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Blessed Clay: Does Soil From These Ancient Church Grounds Really Cure Disease? – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Venerable Bede: The Father of English History – Matthew B. Rose at Catholic Exchange

A Remedy for Divisions with Adversaries – Thomas M. Doran at The Catholic World Report

James Martin & Liberalism Turning The Church Into A Marshmallow – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

In the Year of “Laudato Si’” It’s Party Time for Everyone, Except for “My Lord” – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

It’s Probably Not the End of the World – Luke Coppen at Spectator|USA

‘People Want to See the Church Beautiful’: A Pugin Restoration in London – Constance Watson at Catholic Herald