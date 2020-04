Charlton Heston in the 'Private War of Major Benson' film (Source: Screen Shot from Sons of St. Joseph)

Charlton Heston In The Private War Of Major Benson, Priest Gets Virus Hearing Confession, And More!

Charlton Heston’s “The Private War of Major Benson” – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph +1

If a Priest Keeps Hearing Confessions, Contracts Virus, & Dies, is He a Martyr? – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Wanted: Spiritual Leadership During a Medical Crisis – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

Notes from a Week of Quarantine – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

Get to Know the Church Fathers: A Reading List to Deepen Your Faith – John Burger at Aleteia

24 Hours for the Lord, Quarantine Style, Doing it at Home – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

On Frequent Communion – Rick Yoder at The Amish Catholic

Support Your Parish, Love Your Neighbor – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Ten Ways We Can Practice Fasting – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

How to Fundraise During the Covid-19 Pandemic – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Classic Literature Helps Put the Pandemic in Perspective – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

Is It Ever Permitted To Lie To Your Children? – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

A Brief Consideration of the Historical Use of Oriental Silks in European Vestments – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Mass Appeal: The Floral Midi Easter Dress (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Pro-Life Catholic Charges Labor Union With Forcing Her to Fund Abortion – Mary Margaret Olohan at The Stream

Is Europe Christian? That Depends On What You Mean By ‘Christian’ – Richard Ostling at Religion Unplugged

