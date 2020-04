Catholic Reception And Culture Shock, Another Update From Shrewsbury Cathedral, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Catholic Reception & Culture Shock – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand +1

Another Update from Shrewsbury Cathedral – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1

Spiritual Communion During the Easter Season – Laura DeMaria at Catholic Stand

Discovering the “Other Catholics”: Who They Are, & Why They Matter – Phillip Rolfes at uCatholic

The Novena Story – Madeleine Sanders at Ignitum Today

One Million-Plus Watch Cathedral Easter Liturgies – Debbie Cramsie at The Catholic Weekly

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

8 Business-Owner Saints to turn to During Economic Woes – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia

Pugin or Newman? Debate over Tradition that Still Divides Catholics – Matthew Schmitz at Catholic Herald

After Cardinal Pell’s Rightful Acquittal – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Resurrection & the Problem of Pain – Fr. David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Connecting Natural & Liturgical: Elegant Floriated Vestments for Easter, Spring, & Summer – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Australians Need a Catholic Anti-Defamation League – R.J. Stove at Crisis Magazine

Why the Ban on the Parking-Lot Mass? – Philip Lawler at Catholic Culture

The Unreal Dream of a “Church of the Ruthenians”; A Clarifying Letter – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

“Wittenberg” In Synodal Slow Motion – George Weigel at First Things

How A Tiny Catholic College Is Thriving During & After The Pandemic – Rod Dreher

Pope Francis Endorses Universal Basic Income on Easter Sunday? – Rev. Ben Johnson at Acton Institute