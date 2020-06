Screen Shot of VatiVision website (Source: ChurchPOP)

Catholic Netflix Launched, Advice From St. Francis de Sales To Combat Insomnia, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

“Catholic Netflix”? New Catholic On-Demand Streaming Service Has Launched – ChurchPOP +1

Four Pieces of Advice from St. Francis de Sales to Combat Insomnia – Edifa at Aleteia +1

Anastasia Means Resurrection – Richard G. Evans at Catholic Stand

Sinful Curiosity is the Root of Many Sins – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Month by Month with Mary – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Originally a Leper Colony, the Island is Now an Armenian Monastery – Matthias Heinrich at Atlas Obscura

Leo XIII’s Vision of Social Justice – Piers Shepherd at Crisis Magazine

Reclaiming Social Justice – Andrew R. Smarick & Bruno V. Manno at Public Discourse

The Visual & Symbolic Impact of Spacing & Proportions of Candlesticks & Cross – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Catholic Case Against Communism – Luke Parker at Clarifying Catholicism

Sexual Revolution Without End – Rod Dreher at The American Conservative

Pandemic Expected to Make Many Trends in Catholic Statistics Even Worse – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

Interrogating The Transgender Agenda – Paul R. McHugh, M.D., at Mercatornet

Fr. Gerald Sudol Worked in New Jersey Parishes for Decades After Claims of Sex Abuse – Abbott Koloff at New Jersey Herald

Church That Refused to Close During Lock Down Gets Burned Down – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Nodus in Laudato Si with Property Rights – Philip Booth at Transatlantic Blog

How Big of a Race Problem Do We Have, Exactly? – Joe Heschmeyer at Shameless Popery

How the Traditional Liturgy Contributes to Racial & Ethnic Integration – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D, at New Liturgical Movement

In the Field of Reformation Fiction, Two Masterpieces Stand Out – Eamon Duffy at Catholic Herald