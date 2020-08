Bishop Barron Corrects AOC About Saint Damien, Catholic Response to Conspiracy Theories, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Bishop Robert Barron Corrects AOC Regarding St. Damien of Molokai – Complicit Clergy +1

Catholic Response to Conspiracy Theories – Abigail C.R. Gripshover at Catholic Stand +1

The Washington Post Slams Priest For Refusing To Abandon His Flock, Getting Covid – Christopher Bedford at The Federalist

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

The Saints We Touch: The Example of Ordinary Holiness – Zubair Simonson at The Catholic Gentleman

Is Tolerance Tolerant? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

A Church Miracle Amid The Beirut Explosion – BBC News

Video: Beirut Blast Hits Church During Mass, Awful – Fr. Z’s Blog

Three Great Paintings on Christian Freedom, Now in Fort Worth, Texas – Robert Mixa at Word on Fire Blog

Video of Solemn Mass in the Rite of Lyon – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Catholic Priest Was Correct to Deny Communion to Joe Biden, Here’s Why – Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D.

Institutionalized Generalizations – Ben Butera