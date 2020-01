Big News From Prefecture Of Papal Household, Reclaiming Early Catholic Church History, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Big News from Prefecture of Papal Household – Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome +1

The Early Church – Reclaiming Catholic History – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

Romanesque Revival: St. John the Evangelist in Plachemine, Louisiana – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Cussing, Social Class, & the Culture of Contempt – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Will the Blaine Amendments Fall at Last? – Michael C. Gilleran, J.D., at Crisis Magazine

Following the Winding Path: The Surrender Novena – Birgit Jones at Ignitum Today

Ordinariate Parishes as Schools of Prayer – Deb. Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

The Warhol Effect – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Fingerprint Scan & Facial Recognition to Enter a Catholic Church in Communist China – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

How are Cardinal Cupich & Bishop McElroy Going to Spin This? – One Mad Mom

A Diocese Starts Planning for Decline of the Novus Ordo & Growth of the Extraordinary Form Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog

Year Ago, Media Mangled Covington Catholic Story, What Happened Next Was Worse – Robby Soave at Reason

A Plea For Pakistan’s Christians – Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., at First Things

Shutting Down Jason Evert May Have Backfired on Ireland’s Radicals – Katie Ascough at Catholic Herald

