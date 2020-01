Big Mystic Moment This Priest Saw Jesus In Eucharist, Saint And Selling His Soul To Devil, And More!

The Powerful Spiritual Moment This Priest Saw Jesus in the Eucharist – Fr. Gabriel Lickteig at ChurchPOP +1

Did This Saint Really “Sell His Soul to the Devil”? – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

10 Things Pope Francis Has Said About Abortion – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

Becoming Holy, One Virtue at a Time: Off the Shelf with Sara Estabrooks – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Luminous Tale of Franz Jagerstatter, the Martyr Who Defied Hitler – John Mulderig at The Catholic Weekly

“Give Us This Day Our Daily Bread”: The Eucharist & The “Our Father” – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome

New Book Offers Primer on What the Church Teaches & Why about End-of-Life Care – Brian Fraga at Our Sunday Visitor

True Liberty – Jean-Marie Cardinal Lustiger at The Catholic Thing

Why We Need to Have a Debate Over Nuclear Weapons & Nuclear Deterrence – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

In Defense Of Ecumenism – Jason West at Crisis Magazine

New NLM Series: Interviews with Catholic Composers: Nicholas Lemme – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

“Let the Jesuits Come to Me, With Hands in the Air. . .”; Fr. Z: Let the Jesuits Go To Communist China – Fr. Z's Blog

Radical Media Reported a Study Showed the Abortion Pill is Safe, But That’s Fake News – Life News

Planned Parenthood is Worried, & It Should be – Chad C. Pecknold, Ph.D., at Catholic Herald

