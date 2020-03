Beautiful Lenten Veils Restored (Source: Liturgical Arts Journal)

Beautiful Lenten Veils Discovered In Church Attic, Jesus Does Not Forbid Correcting Sinner And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Beautiful Lenten Veils Discovered in Church Attic & Restored – Shawn R. Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Jesus Does Not Forbid Correcting the Sinner – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament Via Adorecast – Team Catholify

Why Do You Believe in God? (A Dialogue) – David Kilby at Catholic Stand

Do You Know? All the Catholic Saints of the Old Covenant – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Memento, Homo-Thou Art Dust - Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

Learning About Detachment From St. Katharine Drexel – Richard Becker at Catholic Exchange

Martin Earle: A Catholic Master Iconographer From England – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Lenten Veil – Henri de Villiers at Canticum Salomonis

Frivolity & Friendship: On The Eternal Importance of Good Friends – Zubair Simonson at The Catholic Gentleman

What Does the Bible Teach About Fasting? – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life™

Blessed Biographies: Carlo Acutis, Future Patron Saint of the Internet – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome

Wherein Fr. Z Proposes Possible Communion in the Hand During the Extraordinary Form of the Mass – Fr. Z's Blog

Finding the True Lenten Focus on Penance – Jennifer Gregory Miller at Catholic Culture

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.