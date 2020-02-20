Babylon Is Falling, Why Does Mass Begin With A Procession, Why I Became A Catholic, And More Links!
Babylon Is Falling – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine 299 +1
Why Does Mass Begin With A Procession? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia 120 +1
Who You Calling ‘Reactionary’? Changing the Narrative on Tradition – David Kilby at Catholic Stand 73
Why I Became A Catholic – Fr. Dwight Longenecker 47
Valentine’s Day Needs St. Valentine Again – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand 14
Australia Mourns Horrific Death of 4 Devout Catholic Children, Family Inspires Faith – Georgette Bechara at ChurchPOP
Prelatial Dress of the Religious Orders: The Dominicans – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
How a Saint That Died Almost 800 Years Ago Became the Patron of Television – uCatholic
Why Prayer, Fasting, & Almsgiving in Lent? – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome
Are Icons An Antidote To Instagram – David G. Bonagura, Jr., at The Catholic Thing
Hurt & Angry – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
All Those Synodizers, Those Dreamers of Process, Get a Key Thing Wrong – Fr. Z’s Blog
While the Local Church Fights Ortega in Nicaragua – Ryan C. Berg & Francis Tilney Burke
It’s All About Power. . . ‘British Baroque’ at Tate Britain – David V. Barrett at Catholic Herald
