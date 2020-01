Ask Father: Why Can’t I Confess My Sins to God & Not the Priest, Was Jesus Nice, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Ask Father: Why Can’t I Confess My Sins to God & Not the Priest? – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

Was Jesus Nice? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Staying True to the Church in the Midst of Scandal – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Abbreviated Breviary? Pondering Omissions from the Current Breviary – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Short Devotionals for Your Lenten Journey – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

On the Arian Heresy – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Why Is There Something Instead of Nothing? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Contribution on Priestly Celibacy in Filial Obedience to the Pope – Andrea Tornielli at Vatican News

How The Modernists Made ‘Ecumenical’ A Dirty Word – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

New Communist Chinese Law Will Require Churches To Promote “The Values Of Socialism” – John Burger at Aleteia

Pro-Abortion Study Falsely Claims Most Women Don’t Regret Abortion – Micaiah Bilger at Life News

Nonprofit Groups Destined To Command Big Chunk Religion News? – Richard Ostling at Get Religion

French Bishops Council OKs Removing Parents’ Gender from Baptism Certificates – Jonathan Luxmoore at Catholic Herald

On Secularists Not Getting Malick’s Masterpiece – Rod Dreher

