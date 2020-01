Ask Father: Priest Gave Me Too Hard Penance In Confession , A Mans Home Is His Monastery, And More!

Ask Father: A Priest Gave Me A Penance In Confession That Was Too Hard – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

A Man’s Home Is His Monastery – Jason Surmiller at Crisis Magazine +1

A Letter To Our Bishops – John Vrdolayk, J.D., at Catholic Stand

I’m So Tired of Being Bullied by Radicals, It’s High Time We Man-Up! – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Confession, Humiliation & Truth: The Pain in Virtue – Meredith Lindemon at Catholic Stand

Iran’s Christian Minority: Officially Sanctioned But In Reality Persecuted – John Burger at Aleteia

The Holy Name of Jesus – Fr. Carlos Martins, C.C., at Ignitum Today

Pregnant Actress Michelle Williams Attributes Abortion to Her Success at Golden Globes – ChurchPOP

The Disorder At The Toronto Catholic District School Board – Toronto Catholic Witness

Rome’s Shame in Communist China – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Book Review: The Election of Pope Francis Is Informative & Captivating—& Raises Many Questions – Conor Dugan at The Catholic World Report

Toledo Catholic School Field Trip Skips Pre-Paid Same-Sex Themed Nutcracker, Chaos Ensues – Patrick J. Reilly at First Things

Cardinal Burke on Denying Communion to Joe Biden: More Priests Should Do This! – Micaiah Bilger at Life News

Technology: The Doom of Civilization?* – Robert Kurland, Ph.D.

