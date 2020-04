Agnostic Converts During Pope's Urbi et Orbi, Why Catholics Believe In Evolution, And More!

Agnostic Converts On the Spot While Pope Francis Blesses World During Urbi et Orbi Amid Pandemic – ChurchPOP +1

Why Catholics Can Believe in Evolution: Adam & Eve Given Souls – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand +1

David Warren on Anglo-Catholicism for Real – Christopher Mahon at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Thinking Clearly With St. Thomas Aquinas About Covid-19 – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Why Mary Matters – Fr. William Casey at Catholic Exchange

The Transformation of a Soul – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Gorgeous Lenten Veils from Monastery of Holy Cross in Segovia, A Reconstruction – Lucas Viar at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Use of Irony in John’s Gospel – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Vatican News Posts Troubling Eco-Essay, Then Hastily Removes It – William L. Patenaude at The Catholic World Report

Ask Father: Blessing Sacramentals Over a Live Stream on the Internet – Fr. Z’s Blog

Cyrus Habib & the Jesuits: Birds of a Feather? – R.M. Fields at Crisis Magazine

Channel 7 to Broadcast Sydney’s Cathedral Easter Liturgies Nationwide! – Peter Rosengren at The Catholic Weekly

Ave Maria, Gratificata – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

St. Peter’s Mission to the Gentiles & the Mark of Catholicity – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

Rise of Militant Catholicism & Rules for Retrogrades – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

When Our Churches Open Again. . . – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

Australia: The Euthanasia Slippery Slope Is Real – John Keown at Mercatornet

Why Is New York’s Mayor Threatening to Seize Churches? – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

