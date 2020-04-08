"I Am Patrick" Movie Poster (Source: CBN & Fair Use via ChurchPOP)

Actor: Christian Civilization Must Be Defended, Private Chapels Brought To Light By Virus, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Lord of the Rings Actor is St. Patrick in New Film: Christian Civilization Must Be Defended – ChurchPOP +1

Private Chapels Brought to Light by Social Distancing – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Now Is the Time – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Why is Public Mass Suspended? 4 Case Studies Show Why – Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses

Alone – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today 44 Is the Corona Virus a Punishment from God? – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap.

From Isolation to Community Solitude – Fr. Nicholas Blackwell, O. Carm., at Catholic Stand

An Update on the Restoration of Shrewsbury Cathedral – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

New Prayer Journal for Catholic Women to Overcome Anxiety, Stress, & Fear – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead To Rome

Nigeria School Blast & Tragedy: Sister Died but Rescued Students – Paul Samasumo at Vatican News

The Anatomy of Sin – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Action Item! Bishops & Priests – Exorcise & Bless! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Covid-19 & Serious Weakness in Administration of Canon Law – Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., at In the Light of the Law

Be Master or Get Mastered – Thomas Connelly at Those Catholic Men

The History of the Scapular – Fr. William Saunders at Catholic Exchange

7 Totally Catholic Quotes From St. Irenaeus – William Hemsworth at epicPew

A Servant to All – Lizzie Self at Clarifying Catholicism

Chinese Communist Party Uses Coronavirus as a Pretext to Hunt Down Believers – Yang Xiangwen at Bitter Winter

