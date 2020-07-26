Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Source: Fr. Lawrence, O.P., at Flickr via Catholic365)
A Way To Get Out Of Purgatory, A Beautiful Outdoor Ordinariate Mass In North Carolina, And More!
The Unfailing Way to Get Out of Purgatory, Turn to Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Larry Peterson at Catholic365 +1
A Beautiful Outdoor Ordinariate Mass in North Carolina – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement +1
Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament – EWTN Poland
Quiet Amidst the Noise – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand
How the First Native American Saint Led Me to the Priesthood – ChurchPOP
Trusting God with Unshakable Confidence – Fr. Robert Spitzer, S.J., Ph.D., at Magis Center
St. Ignatius: When are Pious Thoughts Not from God? – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
How The Saints Faced Anxiety – Fr. Joseph M. Esper at Catholic Exchange
7 Entertaining Comic Books for Kids that Pack a Spiritual Punch – Philip Kosloski at Voyage Comics
Called, Converted, & Chosen in Christ – Fr. Jeffrey Kirby, S.T.D., at The Coming Home Network International
Saints Who Were ‘Good’ & Then Found Holiness – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia
This Cool Coloring Books Helps Kids (& Parents!) Learn About The Saints – Theresa Zoe Williams at epicPew
The Martyr Primate of Ireland: St. Oliver Plunkett – Fr. Edward F. Carrigan, S.J., at De Processu Martyriali
The Life of St. Benedict – Faith & Culture
The Seed is the Word – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today
A New English Translation of the General Rubrics of the Tridentine Missal – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Made for Mission – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
On St. Benedict – Pope Benedict XVI
Why St. Thomas Becket Still Fascinates 850 Years After His Murder – William Cash at Catholic Herald