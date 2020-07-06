A Triumph In Church Architecture: Tho. Aquinas College, Are You a Saint or an Ain’t, And More!
A Triumph in Church Architecture: Thomas Aquinas College – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Are You a Saint or an Ain’t?; No Other Options. . . – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission +1
Hope After Suicide, Fr. Chris Alar, M.I.C. – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand
Fr. Moloney vs. the Cult of Woke – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine
Keep the Faith, Not the Martin Scorsese Variety – Fr. Scott W. Brossart, S.O.L.T., at Ignitum Today
Lay Catholic Social Action: The Bishops Must Have Our Backs – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
“Abolish the Police” is Bad Salesmanship – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand
Editorial: For the Good of the Church, Release the McCarrick Report – Editorial Board at Our Sunday Visitor
Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Instagram Brands Christian Worship ‘Harmful’ – Michael Brown, Ph.D., at The Christian Post
The Failure of the Sino-Vatican 2018 Accord – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso
Fr. Z Is Now On Parler! – Fr. Z’s Blog
Swedish “Churches” Remove Crosses So As Not to Offend Muslims – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Has the Discussion on the Next Pope Already Begun? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
Madison’s Days of Rage – Joseph M. Hanneman at The Catholic World Report
Dean of Catholic University Theology on Covid, Mental Health, & Racism – Clarifying Catholicism
What is Authentic Christian Spirituality? – Deacon Thomas A. Moses at Catholic Exchange
Finding Our Father: Rob Marco, Fatherhood, & the Latin Mass – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph