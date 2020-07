(Source: Catholic Answers Magazine)

A Priest Stands For The Truth, The Power Of Silence Against The Shouters, Humility, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Priest Stands for the Truth Against the Homosexuality Movement – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine +1

The Power of Silence Against the Shouters – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand +1

Humility – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

The New St. Michael’s Abbey in California: An Architectural Landmark – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Discerning a Priests Orthodoxy – Dan Habshi at Catholic Stand

Re-Opening The Schools – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

What Does God Want with Me? – Mother Angelica at Catholic Exchange

How to Catholic Bishop 101 – One Mad Mom

What Fr. James Martin Gets Wrong About ‘White Jesus’ – Jesse B. Russell at Crisis Magazine

Big Business Abortion Not Happy with “Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania” – Fr. Z’s Blog

My Time In Prison – George Cardinal Pell at First Things

Refusing a Funeral Mass Because of the Pandemic – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

Roundup on the CDF Decrees on New Saints & New Prefaces for the TLM – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

That Would be an Ecumenical Matter, Dom Gregory Murray & Plainsong – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman at Dominus Mihi Adjutor

My New Face Mask for the Extraordinary Form Mass! – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Three Days of Darkness – Susan Skinner at Veil of Veronica

Communion in the Hand – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

American Taxpayers Foot the Bill for Bishops Who Covered-Up Child Sex Abuse – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

When It Appears, the McCarrick Report is Likely to Have Some Major Omissions – Christopher Altieri at Catholic Herald