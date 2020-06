Hiking (Source: Wikipedia)

A Little Movie Of Perseverance, Nonessential Churches – What’s Next, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Little Movie of Perseverance – One Mad Mom +1

“Nonessential” Churches – What’s Next? – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand +1

The Role of St. Joseph in the Devotion to Our Lady of America – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap.

A Virus, Two Roads, & The Way to Christ – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

Word of the Day: Disciple – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

Not of This World – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Hong Kong Catholics are Right to Fear Beijing’s Henchmen – Michael Sainsbury at UCA News

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Consecration to St. Joseph: St. Joseph, Terror of Demons! – Deacon Guadalupe Rodriguez at ATX Catholic

Quarantine Notebook: Epilogue – James Matthew Wilson at Dappled Things

Still Waiting for Full Accountability on Abuse – Fr. Gerald E. Murray at The Catholic Thing

9 Saints With Epic Beards – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Is Integralism Just Catholic Fascism? – Michael Brendan Dougherty at National Review

John Paul the Forgotten? – Richard A. Spinello at Crisis Magazine

2019-20 TLM Survey: What We Learned About TLM Attending Young Adults – Brian Williams at Liturgy Guy

The Priest’s Traditional Vesting Prayers – Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog

Is the Virus a Chastisement From God? A Jesuits Says No – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L'Espresso

Elizabeth Wurtzel Made a Mess of Her Life, & Ended Up Dying as She Lived – David Mills at The Stream