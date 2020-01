Kevin Donnelly (Source: The Catholic Weekly)

A Dictionary The PC Crowd Want To Blacklist, Pro Life And Pro Woman Catholic Colleges, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Dictionary the Politically Correct Don’t Want You to Read – Kevin Donnelly, Ph.D., at The Catholic Weekly +1

These Catholic Colleges Are Pro-Life, Pro-Woman – Kelly Salomon at Crisis Magazine +1

The Double Effect Principle & Abortion: A Primer for Catholic Legislators* – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Baby Abandoned in Dumpster Now a Successful Millionaire – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

My Family, Your Family, Holy Family – Deacon John Bacon at Catholic Stand

A Pilgrimage to the World’s Oldest House Church . . . in Connecticut – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholicism

Book Notice: John Henry Newman – On Worship, Reverence & Ritual – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Mary is the Antidote to Our Anti-Life Culture – Ava Lalor at Our Sunday Visitor

This is Malicious: Satanic Graffiti on St. Therese Statue, Grotto at Louisiana Church – ChurchPOP

G.K. Chesterton Was No Anti-Semite – Kenneth Colston at Crisis Magazine

Ask Father: Glass Chalices. . . Again? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Catholic Priest Won’t Let Pro-Abort Politicians Hold Meeting at Church – Micaiah Bilger at Life News

‘Christians are Being Targeted & Attacked’: Religious Persecution on the Rise – Josh Shepherd at The Stream

‘Bookgate’: A Week On, There Are Still Unanswered Questions – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.