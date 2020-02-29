A Catholic Guide To Personality Types, Are Sundays A Day Off During Lent, And More Great Links!
A Catholic Guide to Personality Types – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand +1
Are Sundays a Day Off During Lent? – Patti Maguire Armstrong at Catholic News & Inspiration +1
Learning to Surrender – Meredith Lindemon at Catholic Stand
10 Prayer Practices for the Best Lent – Fr. Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
My 3 Best Time-Savers to Fundraise More Quickly – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net
Our Lady of Walsingham – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
How Can I Be More Loving, Free & Generous This Lent? – Ava Lalor at Our Sunday Visitor
The Apple Shape: You’re Stylish to the Core (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling
Coming Out of the Closet – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky at The Catholic Thing
Suppress the Legion of Christ – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine
Terracotta Altar Cards Seen in the Holy Land – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Thomas Aquinas Believed in the Immaculate Conception. . . Right? – Billy Ryan at uCatholic
How the New Pharisees Attack the Latin Mass – Brian Williams at Liturgy Guy
Pell, Girard, & the Scapegoat Mechanism – R.J. Smith at Polite
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.