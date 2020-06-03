A Black Seminarian Shares An Experience With Racism, When I Die Do Not Cremate Me, And More Links!
A Black Seminarian Shares an Experience with Racism, & We Should Listen – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor +1
When I Die, Do Not Cremate Me! – Casey Chalk at The Catholic World Report +1
Saints Who Fought Racism – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia
From Pick-Up Artist to Chastity Mentor—Roosh V – Patrick Coffin at Catholic Stand
Vatican Finances: The Fox In The Hen House – Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture
Pentecost: Speaking in Tongues – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today
Austria Sick of Being #2 to Germany’s Evil – One Mad Mom
Science, God’s Gift to Mankind – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand
Story of the Day: A Dog & a Glacier – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College
More Case Studies Showing Benefits of Traditional Sanctuary Orderings – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
St. Paul On America’s Devolution Into Immorality – David Carlin at The Catholic Thing
The Fall of Constantinople – Steve Weidenkopf at Catholic Answers Magazine
What is Acedia, How Do You Pronounce It, & Why Does This Priest Tweet About It? – Mary Farrow at Catholic Herald
How To Quit Pornography. . .From Someone Who Has Been There – Isaac Withers at Catholic Link
Bad Sects – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
Wherein a Furious Fr. Z Gives Selfish, Cruel Dingleberry a Piece of His Mind – Fr. Z’s Blog
Don’t Tell Him Or He’ll “Correct the Translation” of Gloria in Excelsis – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke's Mutual Enrichment