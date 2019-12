Christ the King Church (Kristus Konungen) Gothenburg, Sweden (Source: Liturgical Arts Journal)

A Beautiful Modern Catholic Church In Sweden, The Conversion Story Of A Satanist, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Beautiful Other Modern: Christ The King Church (Kristus Konungen) In Gothenburg, Sweden – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

I Convinced A Satanist To Come To Mass, Now He’s Becoming Catholic, A Great Conversion Story – ChurchPOP +1

The Prayer Of Azariah & Our Need To Thank God – Paul Kniaz at Catholic Stand

11 Of The Most Exquisite Fountains In Rome – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

God Was Emmanuel to Outcast Christian Parents: A Christmas Story – Loreto Xavier at Catholic Stand

The Anti-Parents – Charlie McKinney at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Patton’s Prayer: How A Catholic Chaplain Helped Win The Battle Of The Bulge During WWII – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

The ‘Nursery Of Heaven’ Is A New Catholic Resource For Grieving Parents – Anna O’Neil at Aleteia

Holy Family Refugees – Amy Welborn at Charlotte Was Both

Why Early Christians Prayed Before & After Meals – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Persecuted & Forgotten? Defending Defenseless Christians – Ines A. Murzaku at The Catholic Thing

Ask Father: Irritating Fundraisers During Mass – Fr. Z’s Blog

Martyrs Of The English Reformation – Joseph Pearce at Faith & Culture

Reform, Not Twitter, Is What The Church Needs – Peachy Keenan

