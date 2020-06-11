9 Ways The Eucharist Is Hidden In The Old Testament, The Curious Case Of Bishop Zhu Baoyu, And More!
Nine Ways the Eucharist Is Hidden in the Old Testament – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange +1
The Curious Case of Bishop Zhu Baoyu – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine +1
Is the Gospel of Matthew Anti-Semitic? – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand
Possible Schism of the Church in Germany – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L’Espresso
Faith & Science in the Context of Philosophy – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand
Cerberus, the Three-Headed Dog; An Allegory for What Ails Our Culture? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission
Research Using Cells of Illicit Origin & Vaccines from Fetal Tissue – Christopher O. Tollefsen, Ph.D., at Public Discourse
Why Young Christians Get “Weird” – John Horvat, II, at The Catholic Thing
What Is the New Age Movement? – Michelle Arnold at Catholic Answers Magazine
In Defense of Homeschooling – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report
Lessons in Selling Beautiful Art in a Secular World – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
Catholicism, Textualism, & Republicanism – Timothy J. Gordon, J.D., at The American Mind
One Hundred Silver Doves – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Tale of the Day: The Confrontation at Canossa – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College
Tradition Under Threat – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
Homosexuality, It’s An Issue – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture
The Treason of the Clergy: ‘Woke’ Prelates Begging for Head-Pats From Arsonists & Looters – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream
Queer Times – Carl R. Trueman at First Things
Prague Resurrects Marian Column Torn Down by Mob in 1918 – Catholic Herald