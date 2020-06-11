Eucharistic Procession (Source: UnSplash via Catholic Exchange)

9 Ways The Eucharist Is Hidden In The Old Testament, The Curious Case Of Bishop Zhu Baoyu, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Nine Ways the Eucharist Is Hidden in the Old Testament – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange +1

The Curious Case of Bishop Zhu Baoyu – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine +1

Is the Gospel of Matthew Anti-Semitic? – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

Possible Schism of the Church in Germany – Sandro Magister at Settimo Cielo via L’Espresso

Faith & Science in the Context of Philosophy – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand

Cerberus, the Three-Headed Dog; An Allegory for What Ails Our Culture? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Research Using Cells of Illicit Origin & Vaccines from Fetal Tissue – Christopher O. Tollefsen, Ph.D., at Public Discourse

Why Young Christians Get “Weird” – John Horvat, II, at The Catholic Thing

What Is the New Age Movement? – Michelle Arnold at Catholic Answers Magazine

In Defense of Homeschooling – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

Lessons in Selling Beautiful Art in a Secular World – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Catholicism, Textualism, & Republicanism – Timothy J. Gordon, J.D., at The American Mind

One Hundred Silver Doves – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Tale of the Day: The Confrontation at Canossa – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

Tradition Under Threat – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Homosexuality, It’s An Issue – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

The Treason of the Clergy: ‘Woke’ Prelates Begging for Head-Pats From Arsonists & Looters – John Zmirak, Ph.D., at The Stream

Queer Times – Carl R. Trueman at First Things

Prague Resurrects Marian Column Torn Down by Mob in 1918 – Catholic Herald