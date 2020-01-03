7 Things The Bible Never Said About The Nativity, Fifty Years On As A Priest, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

7 Things The Bible Never Said About The Nativity – Rachel Padilla at epicPew +1

Fifty Years On – Fr. George W. Rutler, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine +1

Neither Christ’s Family Nor Our Families Are Perfect – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Renewing Intimacy in Marriage – Peter C. Kleponis, Ph.D., at Those Catholic Men

Christmas Wishes with St. Francis of Assisi – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

On the Value of Silence before the Great Mystery of the Incarnation – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Preparing to Receive Christ In The Eucharist – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine

Cries Of “Hate Speech” Thrown At Catholics At Toronto Catholic School Board Meeting – Barona at Toronto Catholic Witness

No, Cardinal Marx, the Church Cannot Bless Same-Sex Couples – Eduardo J. Echeverria, Ph.D., S.T.L., at The Catholic Thing

New Italian Missal Argle-Bargle Translation Of Latin – Fr. John Hunwicke at Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

Christmas In A Cage – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Amazonian & Pachamama Skúbala In Annual Vatican Christmas Concert, Video – Fr. Z’s Blog

2019: Our Year In Books – Various at First Things

The Coming Oppression Of Christians – Rod Dreher

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.