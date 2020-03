5 Hard Truths That Will Set You Free, The Oldest Known List Of Books In The New Testament, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Five Hard Truths That Will Set You Free – Msgr. Charles Pope at Community in Mission +1

The Muratorian Fragment: The Oldest Known List of Books in the New Testament – Billy Ryan at uCatholic +1

A Lent Without Masses Thanks to the Corona Virus – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

No Rainbows for Saint Patrick – Sean Fitzpatrick at Crisis Magazine

Freeing Up Space During Lent - Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Do Catholics Worship Saints? – Hunter Weitzel at Clarifying Catholicism

Three Myths about Fundraising to Avoid – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Saints Who Have Had to Live Without the Eucharist – Meg Hunter-Kilmer at Aleteia

Prudence, Private Property, & Stockpiling in Times of Crisis – Paul Chutikorn at The Catholic World Report

Surviving the Corona Virus – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Appreciation for God’s Mercy – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

Stuck Because of the Corona Virus? How to Make a Spiritual Communion – Fr. Z’s Blog

OK, Time to Bloom: Transitioning Your Wardrobe from Winter to Summer (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

The Canaanite Woman in the Liturgy of Lent – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

