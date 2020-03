The Catholic Information Center in Downtown Washington, D.C. (Source: Facebook via Aleteia)

5 Great Catholic Bookstores In America, When You Stop Falling You Will Be In Heaven, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

5 Great Catholic Bookstores in the United States – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1

When You Stop Falling You Will Be in Heaven – David Torkington at Catholic Stand +1

In River City, The “Rising Son” – Rocco Palmo at Whispers in the Loggia

Why Catholics Can’t Afford to Dismiss Their Own History – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report

The Church Has Always Had Priests – Nicholas Senz at Catholic Answers Magazine

Before & After: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Pickerington, Ohio – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why the World Needs Catholic Artists – Andrew Garofalo at Those Catholic Men

Church Decimated after Upper-Caste Hindus Stir Hostilities in Andhra Pradesh, India – Morning Star News

Boredom, Isolation, & the Internet: The Perfect Storm – Peter C. Kleponis, Ph.D., at The Catholic Gentleman

Living the Spirit of Lent – Nick Jones at Clarifying Catholicism

Holding Christians Accountable for Moral Abuses – Menny Thoughts at Convert’s Quest

The 2020 Election: An Emperor’s Perspective – Archduke Karl von Habsburg at Crisis Magazine

Fr. Gabriele Amorth: Exorcist Par Excellence – Fr. Marcello Stanzione at Catholic Exchange

Benedict XVI Was the Second Pope to Abdicate the Papacy, but Who Was the First? – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.