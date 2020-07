20 Things Guardian Angels Do For Us, Speak Truth With Charity And Let Consequences Come, And More!

The 20 Things Guardian Angels Do for Us – Stephen Beale at Catholic Exchange +1

We Speak the Truth with Charity & Let the Consequences Come – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

Social Justice & Moral Activism: A Guide for Catholics – Scott Davis at Catholic Stand

"Catholic" Villanova University Declares Support for Gay Pride, Defying Catholic Teaching – ChurchPOP

Hospitality: The Lady at Shunem – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

The Attack on Catholic Images May Just be the Beginning – Anne Hendershott at The Catholic World Report

For God, Everything is Connected – Susan Skinner at Catholic Stand

The Redemption of Bartolomé de Las Casas – Meg Hunt-Kilmer at Our Sunday Visitor

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Awe & Reverence for Christ in the Sacraments – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine

Rise of the Morons – Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

Choirs: An Appeal for Common Sense – Charles Cole at New Liturgical Movement

Ask Father: What To Do with Old Occult Objects after Repentance & Confession? – Fr. Z’s Blog

High School Catholics Address Atheism – Clarifying Catholicism

The Problem of the Cult of Personality in the Clergy – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Archbishop Viganò Defends Himself From Critics – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

Pleasantry of the Day: The Family Dog – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

Rob the Racist – One Mad Mom