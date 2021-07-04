Support the register

This Catholic Hospital Chapel Was Exquisite, A Simple Scriptural Rule Of Daily Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Wow, Even Catholic Hospital Chapels Were Exquisite! - Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

A Simple, Scriptural Rule of Daily Prayer – Tom B. at Tom’s Digest  +1

Seven Spiritual Deficiencies We Need to Overcome for Community – Fr. Robert McTeigue, S.J., at Aleteia

The Saints Who Levitated: Extraordinary & Concrete Miracles – Adam Blai at Catholic Exchange

Joseph Cardinal Zen is Right, the T.L.M. is a Powerful Force for Unity - Fr. Z's Blog

The Paleochristian Sarcophagi of the Basilica of Sant’Apollinaire in Classe – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Call of the Cloister – Gretchen Erlichman at Aleteia

Evangelization & the Witness of Young People – Katie Prejean McGrady at Our Sunday Visitor

How Imitating the Blessed Virgin Mary Can Lead Us to Grace – Fr. Quan Tran at Catholic Exchange

Beauty in the Spiritual Life, Beauty as a Principle of Choice – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

It’s Not the Technology, It’s What We Do With It – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

St. John of the Cross – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

Art, Talent Flourish in Adversity – Marilyn Rodrigues at The Catholic Weekly

Fruits Of The Holy Spirit: Generosity – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

By Baptism the Laity are Members of the Priesthood – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here!

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

