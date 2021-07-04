This Catholic Hospital Chapel Was Exquisite, A Simple Scriptural Rule Of Daily Prayer, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Wow, Even Catholic Hospital Chapels Were Exquisite! - Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

A Simple, Scriptural Rule of Daily Prayer – Tom B. at Tom’s Digest +1

Seven Spiritual Deficiencies We Need to Overcome for Community – Fr. Robert McTeigue, S.J., at Aleteia

The Saints Who Levitated: Extraordinary & Concrete Miracles – Adam Blai at Catholic Exchange

Joseph Cardinal Zen is Right, the T.L.M. is a Powerful Force for Unity - Fr. Z's Blog

The Paleochristian Sarcophagi of the Basilica of Sant’Apollinaire in Classe – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Call of the Cloister – Gretchen Erlichman at Aleteia

Evangelization & the Witness of Young People – Katie Prejean McGrady at Our Sunday Visitor

How Imitating the Blessed Virgin Mary Can Lead Us to Grace – Fr. Quan Tran at Catholic Exchange

Beauty in the Spiritual Life, Beauty as a Principle of Choice – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

It’s Not the Technology, It’s What We Do With It – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

St. John of the Cross – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

Art, Talent Flourish in Adversity – Marilyn Rodrigues at The Catholic Weekly

Fruits Of The Holy Spirit: Generosity – Jordan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

By Baptism the Laity are Members of the Priesthood – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit