There Is a Catholic Majority in Northern Island for the First Time, What Is a Proto-Deacon, and More Great Links!

Northern Ireland Pro Protestant Mural Photo
Northern Ireland Pro Protestant Mural Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Ben Kerckx from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
There Is a Catholic Majority in Northern Island for First Time – Madoc Cairns at The Tablet

What is a Proto-Deacon? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Will Everyone be Saved? – Nancy Lessard at Catholic365

Prayer for My Daughter; Poem of the Week – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

Liturgical Training Publications Releases New Guardini Book – The Editors at Adoremus

Traditionalist, Progressive: Sorting Out the Catholic Tradition; Video – Prime Matters

Parents Who Neglect to Teach Truth and Honesty – Father Charles Hugo Doyle at Catholic Exchange

Synod Art Depicts Woman in Priestly Vestments, Person in ‘PRIDE’ T-Shirt – Catholic Vote

Is a Plurality of Religions Willed by God? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Disgraced Cardinal Becciu Claims ‘Pope Told Me I Will Be Reinstated’ - The Catholic Thing

