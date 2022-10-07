There Is a Catholic Majority in Northern Island for the First Time, What Is a Proto-Deacon, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
There Is a Catholic Majority in Northern Island for First Time – Madoc Cairns at The Tablet
What is a Proto-Deacon? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Will Everyone be Saved? – Nancy Lessard at Catholic365
Prayer for My Daughter; Poem of the Week – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song
Liturgical Training Publications Releases New Guardini Book – The Editors at Adoremus
Traditionalist, Progressive: Sorting Out the Catholic Tradition; Video – Prime Matters
Parents Who Neglect to Teach Truth and Honesty – Father Charles Hugo Doyle at Catholic Exchange
Synod Art Depicts Woman in Priestly Vestments, Person in ‘PRIDE’ T-Shirt – Catholic Vote
Is a Plurality of Religions Willed by God? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Disgraced Cardinal Becciu Claims ‘Pope Told Me I Will Be Reinstated’ - The Catholic Thing
