The Terrible Sin of Telling the Truth, a Book Review of ‘Diary of an American Exorcist’ by Msgr. Stephen Rossetti, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Terrible Sin of Telling the Truth - Matthew Leonard +1

Book Review: Diary of an American Exorcist by Msgr. Stephen Rossetti - Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

Making Sense of the Modern World – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

A Growing Movement Inspires Strong Fathers - Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

When Padre Pio Lost His Sister and Nephew to the Spanish Flu – Bret Thoman, O.F.S., at Aleteia

Love and Lament Alike: For All Who Care About the Church – Msgr. Charles A. Pope at Community in Mission

A Few Thoughts on the Revised Book VI of the Code (Canon Law) – Edward J. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., In the Light of the Law

Papal Ceremonial: The Sedia Gestatoria – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Pope Appoints 4 Americans to Apostolic Signatura, Cardinal Tobin: What's That? - The Pillar

Fear of the Lord - Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Who Were the Puritans? – Patrick J. Walsh at Crisis Magazine

A Coercive Document against TLM Would be Disaster for Those Who Enforce It – Fr. Z’s Blog

Our American Catholic Rubicon - Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Ecclesiastical Incoherence - Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

The New Catholic Left: Will It be District Attorneys and Grand Juries Next? - David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit