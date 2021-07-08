Support the register

The Terrible Sin of Telling the Truth, a Book Review of ‘Diary of an American Exorcist’ by Msgr. Stephen Rossetti, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

The Terrible Sin of Telling the Truth - Matthew Leonard +1

Book Review: Diary of an American Exorcist by Msgr. Stephen Rossetti - Pete Socks at Catholic Stand +1

Making Sense of the Modern World – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

A Growing Movement Inspires Strong Fathers - Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

When Padre Pio Lost His Sister and Nephew to the Spanish Flu – Bret Thoman, O.F.S., at Aleteia

Love and Lament Alike: For All Who Care About the Church – Msgr. Charles A. Pope at Community in Mission

A Few Thoughts on the Revised Book VI of the Code (Canon Law) – Edward J. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., In the Light of the Law

Papal Ceremonial: The Sedia Gestatoria – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Pope Appoints 4 Americans to Apostolic Signatura, Cardinal Tobin: What's That? - The Pillar

Fear of the Lord - Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Who Were the Puritans? – Patrick J. Walsh at Crisis Magazine

A Coercive Document against TLM Would be Disaster for Those Who Enforce It – Fr. Z’s Blog

Our American Catholic Rubicon - Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Ecclesiastical Incoherence - Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

The New Catholic Left: Will It be District Attorneys and Grand Juries Next? - David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

