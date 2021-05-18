The Regal Hair of Our Lady, Is Confession Still an Easter Duty, the Miracles of Padre Pio, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Our Lady’s Hair – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment +1
Is Confession Still an Easter Duty? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy +1
St. Padre Pio: His Life, His Miracles, & His Legacy – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
“The Arts Are Languages of the Soul”: An interview with Michael O’Brien – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report
The Road to Glory – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today
True Beauty Points Us Back to Its Creator – F.X. Cronin at Catholic Exchange
The Fountain of God’s Mercy - David Schloss at Catholic Stand
Is Baptism Just a Symbol of Our Salvation? – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine
On What Foundation is the University Built? – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
Truth Commission: Lessons in Propaganda – Thomas Griffin at Crisis Magazine
An Indulgence Primer – Diana Von Glahn at Catholic Spiritual Direction
What The Year B Lenten Psalms Have in Store For Us – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand
Sts. Gregory & Augustine Oratory: Archdiocesan TLM Parish Success Story – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
True Patriotism in a Marxist Wasteland – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine
Of Course the Church Can Teach Authoritatively on Economics – Thomas Storck at Catholic Herald
