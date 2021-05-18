Support the register

The Regal Hair of Our Lady, Is Confession Still an Easter Duty, the Miracles of Padre Pio, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Mary photo by De Angelis Adam from Pixabay
Our Lady’s Hair – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment +1

Is Confession Still an Easter Duty? – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy +1

St. Padre Pio: His Life, His Miracles, & His Legacy – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

“The Arts Are Languages of the Soul”: An interview with Michael O’Brien – Carl E. Olson at The Catholic World Report

The Road to Glory – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

True Beauty Points Us Back to Its Creator – F.X. Cronin at Catholic Exchange

The Fountain of God’s Mercy - David Schloss at Catholic Stand

Is Baptism Just a Symbol of Our Salvation? – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

On What Foundation is the University Built? – Randall B. Smith, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Truth Commission: Lessons in Propaganda – Thomas Griffin at Crisis Magazine

An Indulgence Primer – Diana Von Glahn at Catholic Spiritual Direction

What The Year B Lenten Psalms Have in Store For Us – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

Sts. Gregory & Augustine Oratory: Archdiocesan TLM Parish Success Story – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

True Patriotism in a Marxist Wasteland – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Of Course the Church Can Teach Authoritatively on Economics – Thomas Storck at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

