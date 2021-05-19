Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Protestant View of the Bible Should Make Them Catholic, Ways a Man Can be a Protector In His Family, Ways You Can Love Mary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Bible
Bible (photo: Tito Edwards / Bible Photo by congerdesign from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Why the Protestant View of the Canon of Scripture Should Make Them Catholic – Arnold Scott at Catholic365 +1

Three Great Ways a Man Can Be a Protector and Leader in His Family and Society – ChurchPOP +1

15 Ways Every Catholic Can Love Mary (More) – Patti Maguire Armstrong at epicPew

We Can Offer Up Our Sacrifices and Sufferings – Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

5 Virtues of St. Mark That All Men Can Imitate – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Addiction: Empowerment, Connection and the Recovery Journey – Dan L. Edmunds, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand

Augustine’s True Story – James Matthew Wilson at The Catholic Thing

Common Questions About Archangels and the Angelic Hierarchy – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Ordination Card: In Memoriam Sacræ Ordinationis – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Praying for Miracles – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

The Fight for Our Lives – H.W. Crocker, III, at Crisis Magazine

Though Our Sins Be as Scarlet – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

Art vs. Deceit: On Poets, Copywriters, Truth and Lies – Jack Gist at The Catholic World Report

The Odyssey in a Nutshell – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Archbishop Philip Tartaglia (1951-2021): A Man With “A Father’s Heart” Remembered – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up