The Protestant View of the Bible Should Make Them Catholic, Ways a Man Can be a Protector In His Family, Ways You Can Love Mary, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Why the Protestant View of the Canon of Scripture Should Make Them Catholic – Arnold Scott at Catholic365 +1
Three Great Ways a Man Can Be a Protector and Leader in His Family and Society – ChurchPOP +1
15 Ways Every Catholic Can Love Mary (More) – Patti Maguire Armstrong at epicPew
We Can Offer Up Our Sacrifices and Sufferings – Father Ed Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
5 Virtues of St. Mark That All Men Can Imitate – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
Addiction: Empowerment, Connection and the Recovery Journey – Dan L. Edmunds, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand
Augustine’s True Story – James Matthew Wilson at The Catholic Thing
Common Questions About Archangels and the Angelic Hierarchy – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
The Ordination Card: In Memoriam Sacræ Ordinationis – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Praying for Miracles – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand
The Fight for Our Lives – H.W. Crocker, III, at Crisis Magazine
Though Our Sins Be as Scarlet – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today
Art vs. Deceit: On Poets, Copywriters, Truth and Lies – Jack Gist at The Catholic World Report
The Odyssey in a Nutshell – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine
Archbishop Philip Tartaglia (1951-2021): A Man With “A Father’s Heart” Remembered – Christopher R. Altieri at Catholic Herald
