Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/the-mystery-of-bilocation-pentecostal-preachers-turn-into-catholic-converts-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Mystery of Bilocation, Pentecostal Preachers Turn Into Catholic Converts, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Monk Photo
Monk Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Anja-#pray for ukraine# #helping hands# stop the war from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Mystery of Bilocation (Two Places at Once? Padre Pio? Remote Viewing?) – Jimmy Akin

Pentecostal Preachers, Catholic Converts – The Coming Home Network International

How Catholicism Influenced the Works of J.R.R. Tolkien – Joseph Tuttle at Voyage Blog

End of the Beer Option? The Closure of Spencer Trappist Brewery – R. Jared Stoudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Exorcist Diary: Priests Cursed by Witches – Msgr. Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org

What Exactly is an “Indulgence”? – Get Fed

After a Terrible Tragedy, is Sending “Thoughts & Prayers” Meaningless – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia

A Personal Perspective on Mass Shootings – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Nancy Pelosi and the Gospel of Matthew: The Audacity of Pro-Abortion Rhetoric – Monica Migliorino Miller at Crisis Magazine

How Do You Solve a Problem like Zanchetta? – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

Beyond Granny’s Lace: the Pope, the Bishops, and the Laity – Father Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., at One Foot in the Cloister

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up