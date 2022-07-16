The Mystery of Bilocation, Pentecostal Preachers Turn Into Catholic Converts, and More Great Links!
The Mystery of Bilocation (Two Places at Once? Padre Pio? Remote Viewing?) – Jimmy Akin
Pentecostal Preachers, Catholic Converts – The Coming Home Network International
How Catholicism Influenced the Works of J.R.R. Tolkien – Joseph Tuttle at Voyage Blog
End of the Beer Option? The Closure of Spencer Trappist Brewery – R. Jared Stoudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture
Exorcist Diary: Priests Cursed by Witches – Msgr. Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExorcism.org
What Exactly is an “Indulgence”? – Get Fed
After a Terrible Tragedy, is Sending “Thoughts & Prayers” Meaningless – Zoe Romanowsky at Aleteia
A Personal Perspective on Mass Shootings – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand
Nancy Pelosi and the Gospel of Matthew: The Audacity of Pro-Abortion Rhetoric – Monica Migliorino Miller at Crisis Magazine
How Do You Solve a Problem like Zanchetta? – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report
Beyond Granny’s Lace: the Pope, the Bishops, and the Laity – Father Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., at One Foot in the Cloister
