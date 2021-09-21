Support the register

The Most Important Lesson My Super Hero Parents Taught Me, The Secret To Being A Successful Man, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Most Important Lesson My Super Hero Parents Taught Me – Father Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

The Secret To Being A Successful Man – John Heinen at The Catholic Gentleman +1

Nazarene Fund’s Mission of Rescue – Catholic Stand

New Book: A Bishop’s Accessible & Comprehensive History of the Sexual Revolution – Tracey Rowland at The Catholic World Report

Dark End-of-Summer Catholic Novels – Father Patrick Briscoe, O.P., at Aleteia

Exorcist Diary: Upping Your Game – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at SpiritualDirection.com

A Christian Call to Pray For The Church – Charlette Mills at Catholic Stand

Order of the Courts – The Pillar

The Mission of Evangelization – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Exorcist Diary: Satan’s Six Messages – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at St. Michael’s Blog

Great Homily by Courageous Priest, Fatima Warnings Coming to Pass – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Can an Ecumenical Councils Ever be Failures? – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Unquestionable Council – John A. Monaco at Crisis Magazine

The Fall of Lucifer – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

Liturgical Fallout of the 70s – Philippa Martyr, Ph.D., at The Catholic Weekly

The Other Religious Objection to the Vaccine Mandate – Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners

Liturgy as Entertainment & the Celebrant as the Star – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

