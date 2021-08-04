Support the register

The Most Beautiful Thing in the Universe

God sees all the beauty of the universe at a glance, but he didn’t die for the universe. He died for you.

“God, infinitely perfect and blessed in himself, in a plan of sheer goodness freely created man to make him share in his own blessed life. For this reason, at every time and in every place, God draws close to man. He calls man to seek him, to know him, to love him with all his strength. He calls together all men, scattered and divided by sin, into the unity of his family, the Church. To accomplish this, when the fullness of time had come, God sent his Son as Redeemer and Savior. In his Son and through him, he invites men to become, in the Holy Spirit, his adopted children and thus heirs of his blessed life.” —Catechism of the Catholic Church, No. 1
Right now, I’m coming to you from Hawaii, one of the most beautiful places on earth. But for all the beauty around me, I can’t seem to stop taking pictures of my granddaughter, who’s here with me. The scenery just can’t compare to this human being, this child, who didn’t do anything to earn respect and love — she just IS.  

God sees you the same way. God sees all the beauty of the universe at a glance — the sun, the ocean, the stars, the sky. He made it all. But he didn’t die for a galaxy, or the clouds, or the whales, or the stars. He died for you. You capture his heart. You are the apple of his eye. You — not the world in general, but you. And at every Mass, the Body and Blood of Christ are still there for you — not just for the world in general, but for you.

Cardinal Cantalamessa said, “Every other religion begins with what we have to do for God. Christianity starts with what God did for you.”

Do you believe it? Do you believe in his unconditional love that you could never earn? Do you believe YOU are the most beautiful thing in the universe?

Chris Stefanick

Chris Stefanick Chris Stefanick is a husband and father, an internationally-acclaimed author and speaker, and the founder and president of RealLifeCatholic.com.

